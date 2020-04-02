THE CUTTING EDGE

DIGNITY: Also condemning the police violence is Raphael Obonyo, the convener of The Youth Congress in Nairobi, is disgusted with the brutality visited on fellow citizens under the guise of enforcing the curfew. “The gruesome manner in which people have been treated is hurtful and a gross rights violation that undermines human dignity and the very objective of the curfew — to ensure national security and public health.” There can be no justification for this, he says, and cases should be promptly investigated and the culprits disciplined or prosecuted.” His contact is [email protected]

****

BRUTAL POLICE: Mombasa resident Devere Mwangi, adding his voice to the proposals on how to deal with the pandemic, says: “It would be better to put the country on lockdown due to Covid-19 rather than experience what was seen on the first day of the curfew on Friday at Likoni ferry crossing and elsewhere. It is primitive of security personnel to beat up women and elderly men unable to reach their homes by 7pm for reasons beyond their control.” The people, he adds, were being unfairly ‘punished’ for lack of adequate transport and the overwhelming crowd wishing to cross Likoni Channel. “Shame, shame on you, if you were part of this heinous act!” His contact is [email protected]

****

EYEING A BRIBE: While driving from Garissa to Nairobi on March 22, Abdirashid Guru was stopped at the Garissa Bridge police roadblock for the normal security check. And being a licensed firearm holder, he produced his certificate but the officer in charge would hear none of it. “I even offered to give him the numbers to call to ascertain the authenticity of my certificate, but he insisted that I surrender my weapon for investigations.” Gure refused and the policeman’s colleagues intervened and he was allowed to proceed with his journey. He now believes that the man was so shamelessly trying to put pressure on him to get him to offer a bribe. His contact is [email protected]