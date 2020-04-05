THE CUTTING EDGE

HALF-MEASURE: Safaricom, which, in response to the economic difficulties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic announced an M-Pesa transaction fee waiver on sending Sh1,000 and below, is not telling its customers the whole truth, charges W. Wahome. The gigantic telco, claims Wahome, still levies a withdrawal fee. If you buy Sh200 vegetables from a mama mboga and pay her via M-Pesa, he explains, she will be charged Sh27 to cash it. “It’s such a painful loss to these petty traders. That’s why they and others insist on cash payments, negating the very purpose of the offer.” His contact is [email protected]

BROTHER'S KEEPER: There is nothing likable about any disease, the coronavirus one included, remarks Patrick Majanja. However, like some other people, Patrick is convinced that in the raging pandemic, there are poignant lessons. These, he adds, should become quite evident once the disease has been conquered and the people endeavour to live by what they will have learnt. “It does not matter how much you protect yourself and your family against this disease. If you do not concern yourself with the need for the protection of your neighbours and community, it will not be business as usual for you. Let’s be our brother’s keeper.” His contact is [email protected]

SAFETY OF FUNDS: With some good money being raised for the newly established fund to fight Covid-19, Vincent Owino is suspicious of officials who are notorious for taking advantage of such campaigns to line their pockets. He would like to see every cent of the Sh6 billion expected from the World Bank to go into saving lives. “Very stringent measures must be put in place to audit and strictly ensure that the money is accounted for to the last shilling, lest some people loot it. There is even a proposal by the Treasury to halt all development projects under the Big 4 agenda and divert the money to fight Covid-19, and counties have set up their own funds.” His contact is [email protected]

CHAOS CAPITAL: Maj-Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi, the director-general of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services that recently took over the key functions surrendered by Governor Mike Sonko, has his work cut out for him, remarks David Jasondu. The good military man, Jasondu pleads, should start by clearing the city centre of hawkers, boda-boda riders and street families. “For example, Kenyatta Avenue, a thoroughfare, has become one big open-air market with hawkers and boda-boda riders having a field day. The general must flex his muscles and restore order in the city,” he concludes.