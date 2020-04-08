THE CUTTING EDGE

DIVINE HEALING: As the world battles the deadly coronavirus that has already entered Kenya and has already caused nearly 10 deaths and hundreds of infections, Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman has only one word for his fellow Kenyans: safety. “I urge all Kenyans to adhere to the safety guidelines. For your own and other people’s safety, let us sanitise. Let us sanitise our hearts, too, and pray to God to deliver us from this virus. Let us remain focused despite all that is happening. Let us keep the heart and faith. We shall definitely overcome if we remain united. Stay safe.” His contact is [email protected]

****

INTERPRETER: While people with hearing impairment are adequately catered for by having a sign language interpreter for the live daily briefing on radio and TV by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, there is a large group that cannot immediately follow the events, says Ruth Gituma. “The updates are very important and I thank the media for streaming them live. However, there is a large segment of Kenyans who don’t understand English.” A ready solution, she adds, would be to have Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna, who is very fluent in Kiswahili, interpret what the speakers are saying. Her contact is [email protected]

****

DARK NIGHT: While enough has been said about the police brutality during the dawn-to-dusk curfew, Anna Rosa has her own grouse. Says she: "It was terribly unfair to have a blackout in Nairobi during the first night. We had stocked up on food, especially the perishables — meat, fish, dairy products, vegetables and fruits that went bad." Without electricity, she laments, many of those working from home can't do so. "We were also unable to follow current events on TV and radio or even contact our loved ones since our phones are dead. It is wrong to punish millions of law-abiding citizens for the sins of a few hundred who did not comply with the curfew." Her contact is [email protected]

****

999: During an emergency recently, Evans Kathurima tried out the police hotline 999 and was pleasantly surprised that it actually still works and the response was swift and effective. He was reporting a cattle theft in Isiolo, near Kathare Administration Police Post, last week. The officers quickly responded to his call for help and recovered 64 of the 71 animals that had been stolen. “I’ve always believed that the police system here is weak and never thought it would promptly act. Thank you!” His contact is [email protected]