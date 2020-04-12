THE CUTTING EDGE

VICIOUS CYCLE: As Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya quickly sanctioned maize imports by some millers, saying there are not enough stocks to last the country a month, Mwihangiri wa Wanjiku is convinced something is terribly wrong. He poses: “Who has bewitched Kenyans and their leaders? How can farmers be stockpiling maize year in, year out only for the government to import the cereals before buying locally? Will the country ever have food sufficiency? CS Munya, he laments, is about to repeat a mistake of his predecessors, at the farmers’ expense. His contact is [email protected]

****

WEAKEST LINK: A good example of how overzealous officials, especially the police, end up marring well-intended initiatives and essential requirements is evident in the enforcement of the directive that everybody must wear a face mask in public. Says Preeyesh Shah: “Although I agree that wearing face masks in public is a good measure to curb the spread of Covid-19, can somebody, please, tell me the logic behind requiring one to wear it while driving alone in his car, with air-conditioning on and windows rolled up? And, are police officers above this law or immune to infection?” Preeyesh claims to have seen many officers walking around without masks. His contact is [email protected]

****

YOUTH POWER: The government should facilitate a well-coordinated engagement of young people in the fight against Covid-19, says Raphael Obonyo. The Youth Congress convener says the spread of the coronavirus disease poses a threat to the people and their livelihoods, as well as national development and stability. “We need to work with and encourage the youth to take steps to bolster the fight against the pandemic. We will continue working with the national and all 47 county governments and diverse partners to help to stop the transmission of the virus and to keep everyone safe.” His contact is [email protected]

****

FOOD FIGHTS: The reported death following a bitter fight by a married couple over a plate of ugali, Ayub Osinde notes, is a really sad tale coming out of his home county of Kakamega. “My county is in the news again for the most bizarre occurrence, of a woman who reportedly killed her husband over a plate of ugali. It is stereotyping that I have all along dismissed, especially the assertion that people from this area have an obsession with food, especially ugali. But with such cases becoming rampant, I have started having second thoughts.” His contact is [email protected]