THE CUTTING EDGE

UNSUNG HEROES: As health workers and security personnel are lauded for their frontline contribution to fighting the pandemic, Mwamba Onyiego says another cadre who deserve plaudits is never mentioned. Mwamba wishes “to recognise the private security guards, who watch over the property of their employers and other fellow Kenyans during curfew hours and also maintain order in public places during the day.” Others are “the riders delivering food and other basic commodities, including medicines, to homes, aiding social distancing”. His contact is [email protected]

HONESTY CALLING: Who said there are no decent Kenyans out there anymore? Then you have not come across Githuku Mungai. He’s in possession of a mobile phone belonging to Wilson Thambo and is quite keen to have the gadget reunited with its owner, who must be really missing it. Now, ours is not a Lost and Found column, but we couldn’t resist the urge to help out and, interestingly, Githuku has inadvertently also let us know his other name is Peter. Says he: “I have found a slip inside the phone case with the owner’s name. Please ask him to call me on Tel 0723704679. I am told that the phone is locked and so I cannot call.” His contact is [email protected]

BENEVOLENT BENSON: Good deeds always somehow get noticed, and there is no greater feeling than being appreciated for something you just found yourself doing without any prompting. Arnold M. Njue was at Naivas supermarket in Embu last month and really liked what he saw. A cashier saw an expectant mother, who looked exhausted, jumped out of his seat, offered it to her and continued serving other customers. “A cashier, mind you! That was really awesome customer care — extraordinarily courteous and exemplary!” remarks Arnold about the caring supermarket employee, whose tag bore the name Benson. His contact is [email protected]

MOCKING DEATH: Protect children from the deadly virus, pleads Caleb Nyakundi, alarmed that young people in Nairobi, oblivious of the danger, pour out into the streets and residential estates to play football now that schools are closed. Even more heart-rending, you see them in the slums, so jovial and exposing themselves to grave danger. “This is still happening during this season of social distancing and staying at home. Other children flock to video game parlours and a few teenagers hold night-time parties. Better safe than sorry.” His contact is [email protected]