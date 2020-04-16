THE CUTTING EDGE

FALLEN 'GENERAL': Kiswahili author, scholar and veteran broadcaster Ken Walibora’s death in a hit-and-run matatu accident is quite disheartening and just confirms that it is time the rogue PSV madness was ended, says Cornelius Oliko. The worst part of the story, Cornelius adds, is the fact that a reckless driver killed him in Nairobi’s downtown. He is faulting the government for allegedly abetting such killings by failing to rein in matatus. “Many people have lost their lives and many more have been injured in the stupid matatu rush to ‘get there first and fast’. But most of the culprits are walking free...and continuing with their crimes. Rest in Peace, Prof Walibora! His contact is [email protected]

****

GENTLE GIANT: Walibora’s death is a huge blow to Kenya, laments Dennis Sinyo, adding that the best-selling Kiswahili author’s popular books include the seminal Siku Njema. Others include Ndoto ya Almasi, Utengano, Kufa Kuzikana, Nasikia Sauti ya Mama, Damu Nyeusi and Kidagaa Kimemwozea. “Walibora was also a respected journalist, having worked at NTV and Qtv and as a columnist with Taifa Leo. I first met Walibora in 2016 at a Kiswahili workshop at Kenyatta University. He was down to earth. I enjoyed his charisma and eloquence.” His contact is [email protected]

****

CALLING POLITICIANS: Now that the clampdown on public gatherings has silenced not only the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies but also weekend funerals and other meetings on which the politicians have been spending huge sums of money, Jim Webo sees a potential source of the funds badly needed to buy the personal protective equipment for the war against coronavirus. “The politicians should be encouraged to donate the money they would have spent every weekend to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, which will then record and have the donations announced on radio, TV and in the newspapers. They should include their messages to the recipients.”

****

WHO’s FOOLING WHO? US President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding the World Health Organisation is quite right, says Nairobi resident George Forest, accusing the UN agency of criminal sloppiness. “The WHO has been haphazard in handling serious health crises, from Ebola to the coronavirus, and yet it could do a better job with its humongous budget. What are all these overpaid experts doing other than giving early alerts? What business is going on between China and WHO?” His contact is [email protected]