THE CUTTING EDGE

LOCKDOWN PLEA: The tendency by some Kenyans to rush to condemn police for alleged brutality in enforcing the curfew imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus is just an attempt at glossing over a serious problem, says Moses Mwangi, saying “it’s not brutality but an act to help save lives, as this scourge is real”. Countries such as the US, Italy and Spain, which are now struggling with Covid-19, have healthcare systems that are “100 times stronger, better and more advanced than ours”. Moses calls for drastic measures such as total lockdown. His contact is [email protected]

****

SILVER LINING: But it’s not all gloom and doom, as a customer in Webuye Township in Bungoma County, Graham Girvan, is full of praise for Kenya Power for quick action in resolving problems. He is particularly grateful to the technical emergency team for the prompt response to his recent complaint. At 5pm on Easter Sunday, Graham recalls, just before the start of the dusk-to-dawn curfew, a fierce storm brought down the power line serving his neighbourhood. “Within an hour, the Kenya Power team was on site, fixing the problem. Electricity supply was restored and I was able to enjoy the rest of the evening. Thank you, Kenya Power!” His contact is [email protected]

****

CRUCIAL LINK: Following his recent cry over the lack of road repairs in Nairobi’s Westlands suburb, Iqbal Omar is elated to note that his prayers have been heard. Workers are already recarpeting some of them. However, he wishes the city county roads authorities, or whichever national agency is concerned, could shed light on the new road being built along 6th Parklands Avenue that should link Limuru Road to Westlands via Eldama Ravine Road. “Billions of shillings have been spent on it but construction has stalled because of squatters. Why can’t the government settle them somewhere else and make this link possible? The road serves no purpose without that link.” His contact is [email protected]

****

LIFE-SAVING MASK: Kenyans have no option but to embrace the wearing of face masks in public as a key way to stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Joseph Macharia. “Just like condoms, which some Kenyans rejected in the early ’80s but later became a game changer in managing and lowering HIV/Aids infections, they will also embrace face masks.” He believes the experts were right in their insistence that it is this protective gear that will greatly help to tame the coronavirus. His contact is [email protected]