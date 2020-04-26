THE CUTTING EDGE

BLIND NAVIGATION: Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is a man known for his antics, but most baffling to Andayi Mushenye is his latest attempt at disowning an agreement he signed in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, transferring key functions of the city county to the national government. “If the governor, with a whole legal department available to him, can say that he signed the deal without seeking legal advice or asking his team to vet it, that makes me wonder how many others he has done that way.” Andayi fears Sonko might have put the county, which hosts the capital city, in a precarious position. His contact is [email protected]

****

LEANING POLE: Nearly two weeks since he took the trouble, as a public-spirited city resident, to report to Kenya Power that an electricity pole was leaning precariously on Lantana Road in Westlands, Nairobi, and was promptly assigned reference No.5405534, Sureh Shah is disappointed that nothing has been done to avert the grave danger posed to passers-by. His several reminders to the power utility have fallen on deaf ears. “Is Kenya Power waiting until the pole comes down and injures someone before rushing to fix it?” His contact is [email protected]

****

‘KENYA POWERLESS’: The heavy rains pounding Kiambu County are a nightmare for Migaa Golf Estate residents as they have aggravated their frequent power outages, Rose Wambui reports, wishing that Kenya Power provides a lasting solution. “As soon as it starts raining, power goes off. This week has been so bad; we had no power for three straight days. This affects us a lot, especially in these days of working and studying from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.” She, therefore, appeals to the top management to look into the case. “We are your suffering customers and deserve better services.” Her contact is [email protected]

****

WHEELS OF PROGRESS: Rooting for boda-boda for their contribution to public transport, Robert Mukirae says the critics are wrong on this one. “In a masterstroke of genius, the Mwai Kibaki administration enabled a horde of idle, unemployed youth to become self-supporting and responsible. By zero-rating motorcycles, President Kibaki created an industry that is one of the country’s major employers,” he notes. “In my small village in Kiambu County, there has been a decline in crime and other social evils since. The socioeconomic benefits are undeniable and the future is bright. “His contact is [email protected]