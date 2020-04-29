THE CUTTING EDGE

ROAD TO HELL: Running almost parallel to the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, the Njoro-Elburgon-Molo-Mau Summit road is now almost impassable, now worsened by the current heavy rains, moans W. Kimariech. “I use this road often but I had to stop and ask: it was previously under the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) but now it has been moved to the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra). A Sh400 million contract was awarded last year for its repair and there is nothing to report. I sympathised with a patient in an ambulance, with its siren blaring, doing 30kph on this road to hell! Can the roads agencies explain or close this road and provide alternatives?” His contact is [email protected]

DYING FOR A DRINK: These strange names — Miti Mirefu, Casino, Daraja Mungu, Kapsita, Ndoswa and Tegat — in Molo Sub-County, Nakuru County, Mario Weru remarks, have one thing in common: they are notorious dens of chang’aa and other illicit brews. He is surprised that, despite complaints in the news and on social media, the authorities have never seen the need to crack down on the brewers and sellers. Following a top official’s admission that the problem is serious and a local administrator is being investigated over it, everything has gone quiet. “Chang’aa is killing people and wrecking lives. The authorities should do something about it,” Mario appeals. His contact is [email protected]

FIGHTING A VIRUS: President John Pombe Magufuli’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, Stephen Masambu notes, is an apt illustration of the phrase ‘history repeats itself’. “It reminds me of the 1903 Maji Maji Rebellion when a maverick, Kinjikitile Ngwale, told his charges not to worry as the enemy’s (Germany) bullets would turn into water. That was not to be and they died in their hundreds.” With the Tanzanian leader defiant against precautions to keep the deadly virus at bay, Stephen sincerely hopes history will not be repeated. His contact is [email protected]

WRONG CHORD: Kenyan disc jockeys who try to spice up their music by injecting vuvuzela sounds are annoying, says Robert Musamali. A connoisseur of good music, Robert confesses that he has never understood why the DJs play the noisy monotone horn. “There is simply nothing musical about vuvuzelas. They belong to sports stadiums and should remain there. When you listen to European, Latino, Asian, American and some top African DJs, the music is seamlessly smooth, without rude interjections with vuvuzelas or wailing. Please shape up.” His contact is [email protected]