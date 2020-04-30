THE CUTTING EDGE

QUARANTINE: As somebody who knows a lot about contagious diseases, having volunteered during an Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Kipng’eno Mosonik can’t help faulting some Kenyans for their stubborn streak. The epidemiologist is not amused that some people are arguing about whether or not there should be a quarantine yet the coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the economy. “It’s a personal obligation to accept the restrictions in order to protect our family members and 50 million other Kenyans. If the people who were returning from overseas had taken it as a personal responsibility, we would be working and our children would be at school.” His contact is [email protected]

****

EVOLVING LANGUAGE: Really out of tune is not the song “Suzana”, also known as “Senje”, by the famous globe-trotting Kenyan group Sauti Sol, but Djivetti Mulama, who has called for its ban for allegedly glorifying incest. “Djivetti is either overreacting or overthinking about the new song. I do agree that senje is the Luhya word for the sister of someone’s dad. But over the years, its meaning has been expanded to include the house help, any grown-up woman or a beautiful woman. It’s high time he accepted the changing meanings of the word and moved on. I believe Sauti Sol used the word in their song to mean a beautiful girl and not an aunt.” His contact is [email protected]