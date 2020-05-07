THE CUTTING EDGE

VOLUNTARY TESTING: There is nothing puzzling about the reluctance by many Kenyans to present themselves for the mass Covid-19 testing in Nairobi, Mombasa and other places designated as hotspots for the virus, remarks S.K. Chege. Writing from his base in the UK, Chege adds: The Health ministry should not be surprised, as this is no brainer. Even a Class Four dropout would know why. It’s because the government was forcing those who test positive into quarantine and asking them to pay for it. Any wonder then that there are so few volunteers?” His contact is [email protected]

TERRIBLE ROADS: The arrival of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is already being felt, even though Governor Mike Sonko regrets transferring key functions to the agency to manage them on behalf of the national government. Peter John is happy to note that the garbage that was piling up in the city centre and residential areas is being cleared by the team led by Major-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi. The NMS, he appeals, should also urgently look into the roads that are crying out for repair after years of shameful neglect. They include the stretch of Likoni Road from Jogoo to the House of Manji roundabout, which is in an appalling state. His contact is [email protected]

ILLEGAL BUILDINGS: Several years ago, Mani Jadva Parbat was happy when Nairobi City County started demolishing houses built in riparian areas and other unauthorised places to streamline development and land use. But a deafening silence followed, with the job appearing to have been partially done as some illegally erected structures are still standing. Also needing attention from the NMS, Mani reports, is the mess on First Avenue, Parklands, which, due to the heavy rains in the city, has become a filthy river in the plush neighbourhood. There are also suspect developments along the same avenue, and he suspects that money must have changed hands. His contact is [email protected]

CORONA SONG: A fresh and exciting voice has arrived on the scene, that of young musician Salome Wairimu, reports Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman. Her song, "Janga la Corona", adds David, is educative and is his pick for the unofficial anthem of the national campaign against the highly contagious disease. When the producer, a good friend of his, sent him the video of the song, he immediately realised that this was a masterpiece. “Please, keep up the good work!” His contact is [email protected]