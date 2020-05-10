THE CUTTING EDGE

PANDEMIC EVACUATION: As some hefty donations to the coronavirus emergency fund, including Equity Bank Group CEO James Mwangi’s Sh300 million pour in, Mwangi Karuga says some of the money can be used to evacuate Kenyans stuck in China, and other countries, who had been advised to pay for the flights back home. Says Mwangi: “We thank the institutions that have given donations. However, that the impact has yet to be felt, though the government will now pay for those to go for quarantine and treatment.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DISAPPEARING AIRTIME: While she does not begrudge Safaricom for being the most profitable company in East and Central Africa, Shannon Ngesa is unhappy that her “airtime literally disappears”. In an attempt at verifying this, she opted to try out the competition, which she has found to be more economical. Checking with some of her colleagues, all they say is that they have got used to that. “As a student, I usually budget to buy data for my assignments. But, to my surprise, I have often had to buy more, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic, when online communication is encouraged. This is unfair and it can’t just go on like this.” For the details, her contact is [email protected]

****

HOME SCIENCE: When the pandemic is finally tamed and schools reopen, Benjamin Ashuma says, the Education ministry should immediately reintroduce home science as a subject at both the primary and secondary levels. Benjamin recalls that, as home science students, they learnt “healthy habits such as washing hands regularly, eating a healthy diet and even some life skills, including cooking”. This knowledge, he adds, is now being emphasised in the campaign against Covid-19 as infections increase. “Home science will enable young people to adopt preventive measures against this and any other infection.” His contact is [email protected]

****

CORONAVIRUS GROUPS: Covid-19, Dr Victor Isadia notes, has put Kenyans in three categories. “The first is made up of the less fortunate, who have heard about the pandemic but do nothing about it as they seem not to care. The second is the middle class. They fear the disease but have bills to pay and are, hence, forced to go out, endangering themselves. They follow the daily briefings but still flout safety guidelines. The last group is made up of the wealthy. They are so afraid of the virus they never leave home. They just eat and sip champagne all day. But they feel bad when they hear of the poor contracting the virus.” His contact is [email protected]