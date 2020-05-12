NATIONAL DISASTER: The government should declare the ongoing floods in which scores of people have perished a national disaster and set up a fund to assist thousands of displaced families, says Damson Opiyo Onger. “The families are suffering from hunger, lack of shelter and infections from waterborne diseases, including malaria. The government has put more efforts into Covid-19, and ignored the floods, which have killed hundreds. There is grave risk for those living on the lower side of Tana River and Garissa after the Seven Forks Dam reached its optimum level and there is now serious spillage. Remedial measures need to be taken before it's too late.” His contact is [email protected]

***

MISPLACED PRIORITIES: Images of homes, schools, trading centres, farms and roads submerged in the flood-prone Nyando and Kano in Kisumu County and the godforsaken Budalang’i in Busia are the most depressing Jim Webo says he has ever seen. “The national leadership is obsessed with Covid-19, for its huge donor appeal. But I’m disappointed that the Navy and other units of the Kenya Defence Forces do not seem concerned about the people being swept away to their painful deaths.” Jim wants to see the victims bailed out and the long-awaited lasting solution to the perennial madness found.

***

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: When the health authorities came up with the policy and guidelines for combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Job Momanyi says, one key element, public participation, was totally ignored. “Police don’t appear to know what they are supposed to do. Secondly, the decision-makers seem out of touch with those the guidelines are meant to help, while the people are complaining about lack of food, short opening hours for restaurants, lack of masks among the poor, lack of water and soap.” He says this makes the fight against the deadly virus “all the more difficult, as the people feel oppressed and disrespected”. His contact is [email protected]

***

PATRIOTISM: Against the backdrop of the gloomy reality of the coronavirus pandemic, Francis Njuguna says, there have been some uplifting moments — such as the opportunity to make face masks in the colours of the national flag. Francis is impressed with the high level of creativity in the making of face masks, whose Kiswahili name, he says, is barakoa. The highly sought items, he adds, now come in the bright colours of green, red and white and is made with Kenyan cloth. “Congratulations to all those behind this artistic work.” His contact is [email protected]

***

HEALTHY EATING: With schoolchildren at home due to the extended holidays enforced by the pandemic and parents also obeying the directive to stay at home, James Githinji is impressed with the people showing their neighbours how to exercise and keep safe and healthy. What may be even more beneficial, he says, would have been to teach the people how to make and eat healthy in their homes as some indulge in junk food, resulting in the very cause of the need for physical exercise. “There are those that have never cooked at home and either ate out or microwaved food and are now confused and not eating healthy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

POLICE IMPOSTOR: The most baffling criminal case judgment he has heard in recent years, Steve Maina says, is the acquittal by a Nakuru court seven years later of Joshua Waiganjo, who had been charged with being a police impostor. “The Judiciary is becoming a threat to justice. How can they say there was no sufficient evidence to prove whether he was a civilian or a police officer? Don’t we have employment records in the National Police Service? Couldn’t they confirm whether or not he was a police officer when he was arrested?” Disgusted, he declares that a lot needs to be done to ensure justice for all. His contact is [email protected]