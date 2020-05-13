THE CUTTING EDGE

MISCALCULATION: The push and pull between US President Donald Trump and state governors over the easing of Covid-19 restrictions is tragic, remarks Robert Mukirae. “Mr Trump insists that it’s time to open up, but medical experts agree with the governors that it is still too early to do so. The president has always touted his business credentials, pinning his re-election chances on a strong economy. Unfortunately, the virus has decimated large sectors of the economy and a major recession is highly likely. True leadership manifests itself in a crisis.” His contact is [email protected]

KING OF BLACKOUTS: Can you believe this? A resident of Mumias Town in Kakamega County, Sammy Joel Obingo, says that he and his neighbours have not had electricity for over a month and yet Kenya Power does not appear bothered at all. Since the loss of power in the Upper Shitumukhi neighbourhood, he claims, their pleas for its restoration have fallen on deaf ears. “Nobody in the Kenya Power office here is telling us anything and yet we incurred losses as the food in the fridges went bad. We also suffer insecurity due to the prolonged blackouts. Can we be told what’s happening?” His account number is 32934907 and his contact, Tel 0724291838 or [email protected]

CRYING FOR A PAVEMENT: As the new Nairobi Metropolitan Services takes over, on behalf of the national government, key functions transferred by Governor Mike Sonko in a special agreement, Rajesh Gohil says there’s no time to sit back and familiarise themselves with the job as there is some urgent work to do. Director-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi’s team, he appeals, should rush over to Ojijo Road to rectify a problem. Early this year, he adds, Governor Sonko built a beautiful pedestrian walkway along the road. “Barely one month after its completion, somebody uprooted it to lay some pipes. “Please ensure that that it is restored.” His contact is [email protected]

POOR MANAGEMENT: While the Chinese did a marvellous job in building Thika Superhighway, the Kenya National Highways Authority has been presiding over shambolic and poor maintenance, says Thomas Yebei. “The top dressing on the service lanes is an epitome of shoddy workmanship. The chippings have already been washed away by the rains barely a month after being laid. The footbridges have taken ages to complete. It’s a shame that KeNHA has totally failed to provide leadership in the management of highways.” His contact is [email protected]