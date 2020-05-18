CURFEW BRUTALITY: The government’s efforts to protect the citizens by imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus epidemic are commendable, says Tabitha Ogutu. However, she has misgivings about the manner in which it is being enforced, resulting in the brutalisation of the very people it’s meant to protect. “There is no justification whatsoever for the use of excessive force by police. This is uncalled for and must be condemned as the lives of Kenyans matter now and even after the pandemic.” As she urges police to exercise restraint, she also appealing to the people to observe the safety measures for their own good. Her contact is [email protected]

DYING FOR FAMILY: As some people fled Nairobi’s Eastleigh and Old Town, Mombasa, after they were locked down recently, Ed Mwiti says, he was stunned by the selflessness of their kin, who were only to ready to take them in at grave risk. “This is one of the sad tales from the epidemic.” But Ed feels sorry for the government, whose good intentions are undermined by those it intends to protect. “Before locking down places, make sure everybody can get basic necessities. Those on quarantine must be treated humanely. Please curb police brutality.” His contact is [email protected]

REAPING FROM TRAGEDY: As the Covid-19 lockdown continues, with people being encouraged to avoid cash transactions, the real beneficiaries from the tragedy are the money transfer service providers, says Prof Maina Muchara. He singles out Safaricom and PesaLink, which, he notes, are reaping from the people’s misery. “Making transferring Sh1,000 free and retaining other expensive fees when more people are now using their services is unjustified and immoral.” The don would like to see the “mobile money platforms, which are making a killing, reduce the transaction charges substantially as their contribution to fighting Covid-19”. His contact is [email protected]

VIRUS ON WHEELS: The motorist who was appalled at the recklessness of guards at a parking in Nairobi’s city centre should count herself lucky as the people who must use public transport are exposed to even greater risk of Covid-19, says Martin Ng’ethe. “While I understand her concerns, I sympathise more with those of us who use public transport. Since you have to hold onto a bar to hoist yourself into a matatu twice a day, kindly carry a pocket sanitiser. That matatu is only sanitised in your dreams. Covid-19 is real!” His contact is [email protected]

SCARY HIGHRISES: During these coronavirus times, Elly Nyaim Opot could not have been more accurate in capturing the symbolism than in his comment on the proliferation of highrise residential properties in South ‘C’. “There seems to be a frenzied outbreak (sic) of highrise apartments, replacing the old maisonettes and bungalows.” And just like the Covid-19 outbreak, Elly is alarmed that something is not right as “some of them look illegal, even to the layman’s eye”. He poses: “Can the Nairobi City County government and the new Nairobi Metropolitan Services vouch for the legality of these new constructions?” His contact is. [email protected]

MUSICIAN'S TOWN? With the perennial question “What is in a name?” playing on his mind, Calvin Otieno, a self-proclaimed “avid traveller, cultural enthusiast and lover of Congolese music”, is fascinated by a little township in Mumias known as Mayoni. “I’ve been curious about that name. From my research, I realised that the local Wanga dialect does not have such a word, neither does it exist in the larger Luhya language. Could the town have been named after Congolese musician Freddy Mayaula Mayoni, who was in Franco’s TPOK Jazz band, which a huge fan base in western Kenya?” Mayaula composed the hit song, Cherie Bondowe. His contact is [email protected]