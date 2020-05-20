THE CUTTING EDGE

SUGAR SACCO: Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s talk about reviving Mumias Sugar Sacco does not make sense to Martin Wandahwa. “For a sacco to flourish, it must have members contributing to attain the threshold for a loan. Sugar farmers have no collateral to secure loans for farming.” The priority, Major (Rtd) Wandahwa adds, should be to plant cane for the farmers, provide inputs and deduct the cost from the payment and sacco savings, which will grow and serve them appropriately. If approached from this angle, we shall have placed the plough disc where it is effective — behind the ox.” His contact is [email protected]

TWIN PROBLEMS: Water shortages and power failures are the twin problems that continue to dog the country, says Antony Irungu. Whenever the country experiences dry spells, there is a severe water shortage and blackouts. And when it rains, there are water shortages and severe power interruptions. The water corporation, he laments, has failed to embrace water harvesting. During the dry seasons, putting together highly equipped and trained emergency teams to fix water and power disruptions during the rainy season is the challenge. "We cannot be blaming the elements for our woes and yet it's the leadership that is failing us."

BLACKOUT COUNTRY: A resident of North Rift, Japheth Keverenge, has only one grouse that is giving him and his neighbours in Kapkangani Location in Emgwen Constituency, Nandi County, sleepless nights. After surviving for three weeks without electricity, Japheth is wondering what became of Kenya Power. The prolonged power outage, he adds, comes at a time when schoolchildren, who are at home for the long holiday imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, are expected to get involved in online learning. "Let's not even talk about the insecurity that comes with such blackouts. Kenya Power should up its game."