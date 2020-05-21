THE CUTTING EDGE

ACCESS DENIED: Taking a very direct and personal beating from the pandemic is Mombasa resident Collins Makoko, and he is not alone. This, he laments, has led to the scaling down of even key government operations, like those of the Registrar of Births and Deaths, hampering the delivery of those public services. Says he: “It’s understandable to allow a few staff to report on duty as the complete closure of offices would be simply wrong. I’m trying to get my late dad’s death certificate but the Mombasa office is still closed. What are the staff reporting to work doing? Can they offer the services online as Nairobi City County is doing? I’m desperate.” His contact is [email protected]

GIVING BACK: The importance of the alumni of any institution cannot be overemphasised, particularly support for their alma mater, says Njeri Njuguna. Seeing graduates of Kenyatta University’s double intake class of 1990 come together earlier in the year — 30 years later — on the campus to interact and chart the way forward, Njeri adds, was not only a thrill but also a time for reflection. “The group, now christened KU90, continues to play a significant role in national development and assisted Emmanuel’s Children Home orphanage, as their Easter Sunday outing, with food and other goodies for the children. Kudos KU90, you are going places!” Her contact is [email protected]

SHARK IN THE NET: Rwanda genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga’s long run to escape trial for allegedly inciting ethnic hate and buying the machetes used in the slaughter has come to an end with his arrest in Paris. Ayub Osinde says it’s not just good news but victory for the victims. Kabuga, 84, “is alleged to have been the chief financier of the 1994 genocide that left nearly one million dead and many more displaced. For 26 years, the blood of the victims has been crying from the grave for justice. The message is that crimes committed against innocents will never go unpunished, not matter how long it takes.” His contact is [email protected]

COPYCATS: John T. Mukui says “human beings perhaps picked up some habits from cats”. The two-legged copycats, John adds, must have borrowed good sanitation practices, such cleaning the face and digging latrines, from the felines. And there is more. “The cat is also a courageous animal, even in the presence of canines such as dogs. I guess it sees a lion when it gazes at a mirror. Likewise, some Kenyan politicians suffer delusions of grandeur, seeing a king in the mirror, complete with royal regalia.” His contact is [email protected]