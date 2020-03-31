WATER WOES: Even before the new Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) led by Maj-Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi settles down and begins to find its footing, Charles Njoroge, a resident of Uhuru Gardens Estate Phase 1, off Kitengela Road in the Lang’ata area, is already having misgivings on water supply. Says he: “During the Governor Mike Sonko days, we used to get water supplied once a week. We are now receiving drops of water in a week.” He fears that the water cartels behind the private water bowsers are back. “Please come to our rescue and get the bowsers out of our estate. We simply cannot afford to enrich the cartels any longer.” His contact is Tel. 0722797775 or [email protected]

***

TAX RELIEF: Kenya Revenue Authority, Mwangi Wanjohi appeals, should urgently clarify the tax exemption announced by the government as a cushion against the coronavirus pandemic. Though a great gesture, Value Added Tax-registered taxpayers, Mwangi adds, will have to get their electronic tax registers (ETR) adjusted for the new 14 per cent VAT code. “That could take long as the vendors are few. It would have been more equitable to increase personal relief rather than exempt people earning less than Sh24,000 and leave out those getting, say Sh24,001.” His contact is [email protected]

***

TOM MBOYA STATUE: Francis Njuguna, a perennial campaigner for the refurbishment of the Tom Mboya statue, is not about to give up, as he is terribly disgusted about the denigration of the likeness on Moi Avenue in downtown Nairobi of a really great Kenyan freedom fighter and top post-independence politician. “Can someone patriotic enough come to the rescue of the statue of the late patriotic giant? I make the appeal after having had many fruitless promises. I realise that this kind of project might not attract many people, but rather one or two who knows about the exemplary work of this son of the soil. I have been calling for too long!” His contact is [email protected]

***

TRAIN OF LOSS: On March 11, Jonah K. Tanui and his friends, some 22 people, paid for Madaraka Express train tickets to travel from Nairobi to Mombasa on March 26. The initial booking was for the afternoon (express), which they rescheduled to morning (inter-county) after paying a Sh100 per ticket penalty. Then Covid-19 struck and they could not travel. “Our plea that the change was necessitated by extraordinary circumstances failed and so we lost Sh22,000 plus the Sh2,000 we had paid for rescheduling. How inconsiderate!” His contact is [email protected]

***

QUARANTINE SKILLS: Looking beyond the adversity of the challenges from the quarantine necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic, Tom Mwiraria says that many will eventually emerge from it with innovative skills, with some writing books and the techies, creating useful apps. “Some will be better cooks. A big fraction will come out with a drinking problem, and some with a passion for humanity, some with Solomonic wit. Some will gain weight and some will not bathe and will look like creatures from swamps. There is no middle ground about this quarantine.” His contact is [email protected]

***

NAILING IT: Certainly inspired by the need to get everyone involved in the fight against Covid-19, Anna Rosa is focusing on grooming by some women who must stand out to be noticed by their targets. “All the slay queens must chop their acrylic nails to one centimetre. This will ensure that their hands are cleaned well after every wash. Germs and viruses hide under nails and can be hard to dislodge if they are long. They can easily be transferred into the mouth, exposing the person to the coronavirus.” The hashtag from her is #KeepSafe and her contact [email protected]