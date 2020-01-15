By EDITORIAL

There are a number of child welfare organisations that do a pretty good job of looking after needy boys and girls, especially orphans. They, through raising funds, house, feed, clothe and educate these young people, who, left on their own, would be condemned to a life of squalor and misery.

But there are also many others whose intentions have little to do with the children they purport to look after and more with using them for illicit gain. This is why there is always intense public interest whenever such organisations are flagged. It is, therefore, hardly surprising that there has lately been huge public interest in the Child Welfare Society of Kenya. This is an organisation that has, in the past, distinguished itself for working tirelessly to improve the welfare of the needy and vulnerable children.

However, there has been an internal fight that led to the CEO’s suspension last October. The matter has been canvassed in court, which has finally ruled in her favour. It has also lifted the freeze on bank accounts, indicating that the allegations of misconduct and misappropriation of funds could not be confirmed.

However, the mere fact that it had to come to this indicates that all is not well. The High Court has ordered the board of directors to forward any grants, donations or gifts from the government and donors to the board of trustees.

This ruling provides an opportunity to the management to clean up its house and enable the society to effectively discharge its mandate of looking after these children, who badly need assistance.

It’s also a wake-up call to all the other groups set up to help needy children and other vulnerable Kenyans to always strive to operate transparently in pursuit of their real goals.​