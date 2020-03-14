By EDITORIAL

Public Service chief Joseph Kinyua has decreed new austerity measures meant to stop the wastage of public resources in State corporations. It is, of course, the right thing to do, considering the wanton wastefulness in the public sector.

His confidential memo can only mean that there has been a resurgence in theft or that past efforts have failed to slay the monster.

The public sector graft has created a new breed of sly people often referred to as tenderpreneurs, who often hang around corridors in the ministries' headquarters or at the head offices of various parastatals.

All they do is peddle influence and literally cart away loads of cash without breaking a sweat. Should the Kinyua edict be strictly enforced, the government stands to save billions of shillings.

CURB THEFT

However, the public scepticism is understandable. This has become a ritual that just scratches the surface and the rot in the public sector continues for the benefit of crooked people.

While it is good to try and curb the theft through vetting sitting allowances and other benefits, inflated claims are only a tiny fraction of the proceeds of the blatant public sector impunity.

There have been mega scandals or ill-advised projects through which public funds have been stolen. Others are multi-billion shilling projects that have become white elephants. A good example is the humongous Sh9 billion Kulalu-Galana irrigation scheme at the Coast that was expected to revolutionise farming and boost national food security. After sinking in billions, not a grain has come out of it.

There is even a plan to pump even more cash into it. There are many others and the public service boss should also go after them.

Also, what became of the Finance ministry directive requiring public servants to use motor vehicles with less than 1,800cc engine capacity? The huge fuel-guzzlers are back in use.