By EDITORIAL

The intention may have been good — to take the administration of health services closer to the people — but the reality on the ground is damning. Devolution of healthcare, a constitutional requirement envisaged to enhance the delivery of services, is not working as well as had been expected.

As we have pointed out numerous times before, the counties were clearly not ready to take up this key role. As a result, the public healthcare delivery system remains woefully wanting. Indeed, there is a need to review and come up with measures that will enhance the counties’ ability to shoulder this onerous duty.

The counties’ inability is manifested in the frequent strikes by health workers. The crises have tested the leadership to the limit. It is thus not surprising that doctors have petitioned the Senate to take Level Five hospitals back to the national government.

The doctors’ national union also wants the counties barred from spending any money allocated to hospitals. They would also like to see the creation of a health service commission to oversee the human resource management for doctors. Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) also proposes that hospitals be allowed to spend the money that they collect to improve service delivery.

The counties are notorious for mismanagement, hence what is now generally referred to as the devolving of corruption. Audits have shown a tendency to divert resources to pay for the expensive so-called benchmarking trips overseas and sitting allowances of the elected leaders and top officials at the expense of the acquisition of equipment and medicines and construction of facilities.