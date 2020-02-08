With the death toll from the coronavirus infection in China having risen to nearly 700 and 31,000 people infected, alarmed Kenyan students have been pleading for evacuation. Outgoing Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and the medical teams have given adequate attention to this new health crisis. Indeed, even President Kenyatta hinted of the possibility of bringing Kenyans stuck at the crisis zone back home. However, a hasty decision would not be advisable as the logistics and possible adverse consequences must be evaluated.

The government has an obligation and an express duty to protect the lives of Kenyans at home and everywhere. This is part of the mandate of the foreign missions funded with taxpayers' money. However, there are good reasons why this new challenge must be handled with a lot of care. First, though the coronavirus outbreak originated in China, it has since spread to other parts.

Scores of cases have been confirmed elsewhere, with the virus being reported in several countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

This rapid spread is what makes the idea of an evacuation ridiculous. New cases of infections with the virus are being reported daily around the world. Though none have been confirmed in Kenya, the possibility of this happening cannot be ruled out, considering the increased international travel for business, official duty and tourism.

As Kenyan health authorities have explained, an evacuation from China would only be possible if the country lifts its ongoing quarantine, which cannot happen until the virus is contained. This could go on for several months.

It is for these reasons that we fully support the measures being taken by local health authorities to ensure that the outbreak does not reach our shores. These include the intensified checks at all the airports and other ports of entry.

In addition, more teams are being trained to deal with any emergency and limit the possibility of deadly exposure.

In these circumstances, the best the government can do through its embassy in China is to devise the means to extend any assistance to the Kenyan students and others wherever they are. This is a global health crisis that calls for co-operation between governments and expert private organisations to fight and eliminate this grave danger.