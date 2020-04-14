By EDITORIAL

Security and health professionals deserve praise for their commendable efforts to protect the lives of fellow Kenyans. For health workers, the past two months have seen dogged efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Some lives have been lost and it could get worse. However, it is encouraging to note that the message on how to keep this stubborn virus at bay is getting across to the people.

For the security personnel, the biggest challenge is from the criminals in our midst, some of whom shamelessly abet attacks on their own country. The northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera are under siege from terrorists based in Somalia. The extremists are wont to exploit situations such as the pandemic, as security personnel increasingly focus their attention on complementing the health authorities' campaign in dealing with this horrible disease. It is, therefore, encouraging that the security personnel have not let down their guard in the war on terrorism, even as the battle against Covid-19 is intensified.

On Monday, four Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in a gun battle with Kenyan security personnel in Wajir County. It is no secret that there are some active terrorist cells in our country, which are responsible for the sporadic attacks, especially in this region. This calls for increased monitoring by the various security formations, including police reservists. This incident and similar ones in recently in which terrorists have been killed manifest a laudable alertness that just needs to be enhanced. The largely porous nearly 900-border between Kenya and Somalia presents a huge security challenge. However, this can never be a justification for the violation of our territorial integrity.