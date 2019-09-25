It’s visible in the increased droughts and declining rainfall, which have had devastating effects on lives and livelihoods in Kenya and elsewhere in Africa.

Whereas some critics have, in the past, tried to downplay the impact of climate change, there is now irrefutable evidence that it’s happening.

By EDITORIAL

Climate change is real, and its consequences can no longer be ignored, hence the mounting calls for serious efforts to protect Planet Earth. This is the loud and clear message that President Kenyatta and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have underlined in the remarks they have made at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

President Kenyatta urged fellow world leaders to adopt measures to mitigate the impact of climate change to secure future generations and boost the exploitation of economic opportunities. After all, this phenomenon is already making it more difficult for many communities that rely on agriculture to be sure of their economic sustenance. For his part, Secretary-General Guterres is warning that climate change is a race that the world is actually losing, but the trend could be easily reversed.

This is why some deliberate steps are being taken to meet international climate obligations, tap the blue economy and explore sources of renewable energy.

Experts are warning that the causes and impact of climate change are on the increase. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, the hottest period on record has been between 2015 and 2019, and the levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gasses have increased, confirming that global warming is a reality, and with it, come dire consequences.

The leaders’ buy-in is crucial, but so is the need to involve the population and increase awareness about this grave danger.