We are compelled to revisit the matter of ravaging famine that is claiming lives but for which the government and elected leaders have failed to take responsibility and provide direction. It is a national crisis, a humanitarian shame and a social disgrace. Yet there is no commensurate sense of urgency and determination to deal with the disaster. The Executive and Parliament have failed the citizens. The Executive lives in denial while the Legislature is prevaricating.

Deputy President William Ruto has consistently denied deaths resulting from the famine, yet there is evidence from the grassroots to prove people are succumbing to starvation. Instead, he is threatening provincial administrators who report about the crisis; which is a side-show meant to divert attention from the calamity.

Parliament, which is charged with the responsibility of voting for funds and checking usage, has lamentably failed to address the drought and food crisis.

Early this week, MPs snubbed a session to discuss the crisis and therefore failed to seize the opportunity to offer a solution. Yet, outside the floor of the House, MPs shout loudest about devastating famine and starvation; condemning the government for inaction and demanding quick interventions. They cannot escape responsibility.

For Parliament, the matter takes an ominous dimension considering the pivotal role it plays in protecting interests of the public. It smacks of contempt when MPs keep off the House when such a critical matter as famine and starvation is before the House. When confronted with life-threatening challenges, it is to the MPs that voters go. But the MPs have shown sheer nonchalance, a searing lack of sensitivity and brazen irresponsibility.

And this is not the first time Parliament has failed voters. MPs have tended to absent themselves from the House when critical matters that affect the public are due for debate.

Similarly, we are appalled at the way the county governments have handled the famine. By the last count, at least 17 counties are afflicted with starvation. However, the county governments have done pretty little to assist the affected. It was not until the other day when it became manifest the situation was getting grimmer that county governments came out to provide relief food. All the while the Council of Governors kept blaming the government for failing to disburse cash to them.