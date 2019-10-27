By EDITORIAL

The Building Bridges Initiative spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga has completed its assignment and is set to hand over a report to the two principals.

As conceived and packaged by the principals, BBI was designed to craft a plan to secure lasting peace and stability.

However, throughout its life, BBI has been dogged by controversy as it remained wrapped in mystery.

Other than the two principals, the majority of Kenyans do not have a complete picture of what the initiative is all about.

DISCIPLES

Members of the BBI team are essentially disciples of the two political leaders, extending the narrative that the operation and direction of the initiative is controlled by the principals.

Now, BBI has taken centre-stage on the political scene. Politicians have taken sides and are digging in even before the report is formally released. Which is not surprising.

That confirms the fact that politicians do not have any ideological position. They argue and make conclusions without basis.

Although the report has not been made public, leaks and information gleaned from insiders have given indications of the expected outcome.

A notable one is a proposal to change the architecture of government, shift from the current presidential to parliamentary system; consider creating the position of prime minister and deputies to run government and make the presidency ceremonial.

There are other significant proposals including addressing historical injustices.

STRUCTURE

Even so, it is the possibility of changing the structure of government that has attracted so much interest especially among the political elite.

Proponents of an expanded government argue that it is the surest cure for political exclusion and marginalisation, which painfully is the cause of ethnic hostilities and violence.

Opponents, however, argue that it is an attempt to create jobs for politicians, adding more burden onto the public that is already reeling under the yoke of an expansive government.

Ironically, the positions being advanced are not anchored on facts given that findings of the report have not been communicated officially.

Yet various political formations are already criss-crossing the country poisoning the minds of the citizens; setting the stage for serious political contestation. This is the folly of political pursuits.