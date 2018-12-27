By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s assurance that security has been beefed up countrywide so that the people can enjoy their holidays without interference from criminal gangs and terrorists is welcome.

Indeed, there is a high visibility of the security personnel on the roads or patrolling neighbourhoods.

And the CS says that Kenyans should be ready to suffer some inconvenience, if only to enable the operations to enhance security. This is laudable. However, there are some areas that need quick action to send to the criminals a loud message that their days are numbered.

The mounting crime wave in Mombasa, especially in Kisauni and Nyali constituencies, calls for urgent attention.

CRIMINAL GANGS

The residents are alarmed about criminal gangs that brazenly attack their victims in broad daylight with guns, knives and crude weapons.

There has been an upsurge in robberies by mobs that appear not to care about the presence of the police.

The area has been volatile for several years with the increased radicalisation of youth and recruitment into terrorism by agents and sympathisers of the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab.

The security personnel have done quite well to minimise the threat but it would appear that some of the remnants are contributing to the growing insecurity.

YOUTHFUL CROOKS

There are reports of people being stabbed by youthful crooks and robbers on motorcycles terrorising residents.