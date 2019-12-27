But the country has played second fiddle to West and North Africa when it comes to qualification for the Olympic Games.

Kenya has dominated the continent in the past decade, winning the African Games and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The national women’s volleyball team will be seeking qualification for the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004 when it competes in the qualifiers, which serve off on January 5 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Kenya last competed at the Olympics 16 years ago when the games were held in Athens. At the time, Kenya lost all its matches against Brazil, Italy, South Korea, Japan and hosts Greece to finish last in the 12-team competition.

But Kenya has another chance to qualify for the quadrennial games, which will be held in Tokyo next year. The team, which is currently in residential training at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, has eight days to prepare for the qualifiers. In Yaounde, Kenya will come up against stiff opposition from the home team Cameroon, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Botswana, Rwanda and Mauritius in the battle for the single slot reserved for Africa at the Olympics.

Kenya has dominated the continent in the past decade, winning the African Games and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. But the country has played second fiddle to West and North Africa when it comes to qualification for the Olympic Games. Kenya failed to qualify for the Olympics in 2008 (Beijing), 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

This year, experienced centre player Triza Atuka will miss the Olympic Games qualifiers through injury, while veteran setter Janet Wanga has opted out of coach Paul Bitok’s team. However, there are able replacements for these players, and coach Bitok should select the best possible squad to not only ensure continuity, but also to give Kenya a good chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games.

The Sports ministry should facilitate proper training for the team to ensure the squad is well prepared for the task ahead. Already, Kenya Sevens rugby teams have qualified for 2020 Olympic Games. The country needs to send as many teams as possible in different fields of competition to the Olympics so as to diversify her sources of medals. This will avoid overreliance on athletics for medals. Let’s support the volleyball team in its quest to qualify for the Olympic Games.