Kenya will also be represented in the Davis Cup tennis tournament, Fiba Zone Five Basketball Championships in Kigali, and local golfers will also feature in the Kenya Open tournament which will be a much bigger tournament next year.

By EDITORIAL

Next year promises to be a busy period for Kenyan sportsmen and women, with key international assignments lined up.

As always, Kenyans will be eager to maintain dominance in athletics when the country’s runners line up at the World Cross-country Championship slated for Denmark in March, and the World Championships in Athletics in Qatar come September.

Having failed to qualify for 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, all eyes will be on the national seven-a-side rugby team which will compete in the IRB Sevens Championship while the national football team Harambee Stars will make a return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years when either Egypt or South Africa hosts the tournament in June.

Our athletes have traditionally done the country proud by consistently posting winning results at various championships and next year should be no different.