World 5,000 metres champion Hellen Obiri made history at the 43rd World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, on Saturday when she handed Kenya its seventh successive senior women’s title. She became the only woman to win senior women’s titles at World Indoor (3,000m), World Outdoor (5,000m) and World Cross Country (10km).

Obiri’s feat came after another Kenyan junior prodigy, Beatrice Chebet, reclaimed the women’s Under-20 title after six years.

BELOW PAR

Generally, the results by Team Kenya in Aarhus were below par after Geoffrey Kamworor failed to retain the senior men’s title, settling for bronze.

Ugandans Joshua Cheptegei and Philip Kiplimo ended Kenya’s reign in a 1-2 finish as the country failed to win a medal in men’s U-20 for the first time since 1984. Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tadese Worku completed a 1-2 feat.

In many years, Kenya failed to win the team title as Ethiopia snatched four with Uganda getting one in senior men.

The results should be a wake-up call for Athletics Kenya, who need to go back to the drawing board.

THREAT

It is evident that it’s not only Ethiopia who are a threat, but our neighbours Uganda too. It ought to scrutinise our preparations — which include training methods, incentives to athletes and talent search and moulding.

AK also needs up its game, especially on research. The team simply wasn’t prepared for the hilly course in Aarhus.

The government, too, needs to play a role in shaping the face of local sports. The habit of sitting on the fence to only come in when teams are going out should stop. The Ministry of Sports should have people who are knowledgeable and dedicated.