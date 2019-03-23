This time around the environmental watchdog has singled out as unwanted, the non-woven polypropylene carrier bag, currently the favourite for shoppers.

By EDITORIAL

The National Environment Management Authority has stepped up the campaign to clean our surroundings. It has now banned use of what it labels environmentally-unfriendly shopping bags. The unchecked use of the bags, mainly the plastic ones which were banned a couple of years back, has been blamed for massive environmental pollution.

Widespread use of the plastics resulted in blockage of drainage and sewer systems. The litter became an eyesore in urban centres.

However, Nema is peeved that this alternative is not environmentally safe. Initially, it had very good gauge, was strong and reusable. However, the latest in the market are of low quality; the gauge has thinned, making it a single-use item and therefore unsustainable. The watchdog, while blaming the manufacturers for this, says the fall in quality undermines the very purposes for which the bag was allowed. For this reason, it wants government and industry players, including supermarkets, marketers, retailers and other outlets to agree on standard materials for use by shoppers.

What is surprising is that amidst all these, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has not provided direction. In fact, the question is: where was Kebs when the low-quality bags were getting into the market? What has done to guarantee quality?

It is instructive that ever since the first ban was slapped on use of plastic bags, it is the shoppers who are hard hit. Whereas previously the bags or wrappers came free with purchased merchandise, shoppers now dig deep into their pockets to buy the bags if they do carry their own. This is punitive for shoppers.