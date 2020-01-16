By EDITORIAL

Insecurity remains a major threat to the country’s stability.

A series of terrorist attacks in the past few weeks illustrates our vulnerability and, consequently, the imperative to step up security and assure safety for all.

And other forms of insecurity obtain, including shootings, thefts, muggings and break-ins. Kenya’s borders are porous while too many guns are in the wrong hands.

High levels of unemployment and hard economic conditions, among others, have combined to create a pool of dangerous gangs.

This provides the background on which Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i issued a 10-point agenda to deal with insecurity and other threats.

Significantly, Dr Matiang’i issued the plan in Mombasa, a region that has witnessed repeated cases of terrorist attacks and violence by local organised criminal gangs.

INSUFFICIENT RESOURCES

In the directives, the government undertakes to intensify surveillance to pre-empt terror attacks and other forms of raids.

But this is not a novelty. As argued here before, constant checks and stakeouts are the surest tactics to avert violence.

But surveillance presupposes that the government provides adequate resources – personnel, equipment and cash – to support such operations.

Often, however, the security teams are handicapped by scarce resources, rendering them unable to carry out spot checks and respond quickly and competently to incursions.

Worse, police lack modern technology and equipment to deal with new forms of crime, including cybercrime. Matters are compounded by the fact the police are not well trained to deal with such threats.

Referring specifically to the war on terror, the government makes an undertaking to not only deal with the perpetrators but also their accomplices, especially those who harbour the gangs and finance or otherwise support their heinous activities.

FIREARM DISARMAMENT

And this is where the provincial administration has to take charge; identify and flush out suspected gangsters and their collaborators.

And officials have to coordinate activities such as registration of persons, issuance of birth certificates and national identity cards because, away from the inherent corrupt deals, those provide avenues through which foreigners and criminals acquire vital documents to mask their identity as they plan criminal activities.

Another directive was on gun licensing, which is suspended until July to enable the government mop up all illegal firearms.

This directive came into effect last year and, although some progress was made, many firearms are still in the hands of criminals. A crackdown on illegal possession of firearms is crucial.