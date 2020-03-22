By EDITORIAL

Kenya enters a critical stage this week in the war against the deadly new coronavirus disease, Covid-19. This is the second week since the first case was confirmed and, as statistics from elsewhere show, this is when the numbers soar unless drastic action is taken to contain the virus. This is the moment to change tack and adhere to all safety regulations.

Sunday, the government confirmed eight new cases, raising the total infections to 15. Since numbers double in the second week, the count could increase to crisis levels. We are heading there and, given the trend elsewhere, that is terrifying.

Kenya does not have the health infrastructure, personnel and resources to tackle a full-blown coronavirus pandemic. Few cases already identified are testing the health system to the limit. Yet, despite the regulations being spelt out clearly, many people and organisations behave as if there is nothing happening.

In particular, several churches opened on Sunday and conducted prayers for large congregations, defying the social distancing rule and other safety measures.

Freedom of worship is entrenched in law. It is inviolable. But exercising that freedom should not expose citizens to danger. We are concerned that some religious leaders put congregants in harm’s way. That is quite unfortunate and negates all that religion stands for, which is sanctity of life.

Religion is a powerful tool for social mobilisation. On Saturday, religious leaders led the nation in a prayer session to seek God’s intervention in the crisis.

Underlying this was the understanding that, in their own ways, they would be pushing for enforcement of safety regulations among their congregations and supporting the collective effort to contain the virus. We take note that several faiths, commendably, cancelled their services. However, some disregarded the regulations, which is deplorable.

In view of the transgressions, the government has now explicitly put a stop to public worship. Churches, mosques and temples have been stopped forthwith from holding services, just as bars and other social places are closed. International travel has been suspended to stop influx of foreigners, who, so far, have been the main source of infections.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s oft-repeated statement is that the coming days are crucial in the war against the pandemic. Painful decisions have to be made and it behoves everyone to comply. This is a collective responsibility.