According KeNHA, human error, manifested in careless driving, is the biggest contributor to road accidents. The use of unroadworthy vehicles is another.

By overloading, speeding and overtaking recklessly, PSV drivers endanger the lives of their passengers and their own, yet they are driven by sheer greed.

By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The holidays always bring out the worst in Kenyans as far as road safety is concerned. Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has already sent out an alert to motorists to be more careful during the festive season when, naturally, there is increased road traffic. This is when traffic between the rural and urban areas increases tremendously as there is significant travel to the villages and also holiday resorts.

But unlike in the past when the focus was on the drivers of public service vehicles, Mr Mutyambai has warned that passengers will not be spared. Excess passengers found in matatus, buses and even private vehicles will be pulled out and hauled to court. The message here is that road safety is the responsibility of all.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has added its voice to the IG’s. It has told motorists to be extra careful during the Christmas and New Year festivities. KeNHA told motorists to be learn to be patient, careful and courteous to other road users.

By overloading, speeding and overtaking recklessly, PSV drivers endanger the lives of their passengers and their own, yet they are driven by sheer greed. According KeNHA, human error, manifested in careless driving, is the biggest contributor to road accidents. The use of unroadworthy vehicles is another.

As others enjoy the holidays, traffic police and National Transport and Safety Authority personnel will be out there to enforce compliance with traffic rules and regulations. It’s a shame that some people must be forced to care about their own safety.

Lastly, passengers are not zombies who should just watch as drivers endanger their lives. Nobody would get onto the road if he or she was sure that they would not return alive. Therefore, all travellers must play their part in making the roads safer for all.