Kenya is entering a crisis stage.

The deaths of two more people to take the toll to three and doubling of infections in the past three days should stir up a sense of urgency in the fight against the coronavirus.

With the ongoing tests, the number is likely to spike, which would be a frightening scenario.

What is distressing is that the health sector may not cope with the growing numbers. Health infrastructure is limited and fragile.

Few health facilities have the capacity to test for the virus. Fewer still can manage the patients due to lack of training of health workers.

Funding, despite the best of intent, is still insignificant and more will have to be done to deal with deficits.

It is in response to the deficiency that the government is taking drastic measures to boost health facilities.

Consequently, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced the government’s plan to recruit some 6,000 medical personnel to get to work immediately.

That is a positive signal. But it also comes with challenges. Handling Covid-19 requires specialised skills.

COMPLIANCE

Health workers have been victims elsewhere due to unpreparedness, including lack of protective gear.

We argue that the government must go beyond merely bringing in more hands. It must provide them with proper training and resources to manage the virus.

At the same time, the government has to step up public campaigns to contain the spread.

The curfew that started last week has gone a long way to minimise contacts, especially in the evenings.

But we note that some sectors of the society, such as boda-boda operators, have blatantly defied the directive limiting the number of passengers they carry.

Cynically, and audaciously, they argue that they have not been given appropriate guidelines on how to enforce the rules. It is simple: a cyclist should carry only one passenger.

Public service vehicles have largely complied with the social-distance rule, and so it behoves the riders to follow suit.

BE PREPARED

Crucially important is the role of the public themselves in observing the rules. Social distancing should now be the norm.

Observing hygiene at home and in public places should no longer be debatable. In all the efforts, everybody should be responsible enough to avoid sensational and false statements that create unnecessary scares.

We take note of Mr Kagwe’s concern about critics and cynics pillorying the government over the handling of the crisis.

Such is inevitable. But the government should be forthright and transparent regarding the actions and communication it gives out.