Kenyan clubs Gor Mahia and Bandari FC are currently engaged in crucial campaigns for two Confederation of African Football tournaments. Gor Mahia will play Burundi's Aigle Noir Makamba in the second leg of 2019 CAF Champions League preliminaries tomorrow at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

At stake for the Kenyan Premier League champions is a place in the first round of Africa’s premier club football tournament. The first leg in Bujumbura ended 0-0.

Bandari played Sudan’s club Al-Ahly Shendi away Friday night in the return leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup where they drew 1-1 to proceed courtesy of away goal.

Before starting the continental tournaments, Gor Mahia and Bandari played in the 2019 Cecafa Club Championships in Rwanda. Bandari also trained in South Africa for one week.

Gor Mahia may be going through a transition, with a new coach in Steven Pollack and 17 new players, but the club must strive to post better results than it did last season.

Last season, Gor Mahia failed to go past the first round of the tournament and were subsequently relegated to the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals and were bundled out by Moroccan club RS Berkane.