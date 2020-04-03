By EDITORIAL

Sports is one of the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, the 2020 Olympic Games and World Athletics Under-20 Championships have fallen victim to the virus, leaving organisers, teams and broadcasters, among others, staring at losses.

Locally, major global events have been postponed too, including the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship at Karen Country Club, initially planned to run from March 12 to 15; World Athletics Under-20 Championships, planned for July 7 to 12 at Kasarani, and the Nairobi leg of the World Athletics Continental Challenge Tour slated for May 2, also at Kasarani.

The Safari Rally, which will this year run as part of the World Rally Championships in Kenya from July 16 to 19, is still on, but it could also be postponed following the cancellation of similar events in Argentina, Portugal and Italy.

Whereas some athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus, others have lost income following the cancellation of competitions such as the London, Boston, Chicago and Paris marathons.

This is why Kenyan sportsmen and women must join in the fight against Covid-19 even as they train on their own to stay fit.

They should set a good example by helping in spreading health messages and staying healthy.

Cases of athletes defying government directives aimed at containing the spread of the virus are unfortunate.

That former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was arrested in the company of his friends while violating the dusk-to-dawn curfew in Elgeyo-Marakwet is unfortunate.