By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, are in Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations that starts Tuesday with 10 teams taking part.

The defending champions are chasing their 10th title in the continental event, crucial for their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games hopes.

Malkia Strikers will, alongside Cameroon, represent Africa in the Intercontinental Championship scheduled from August 2-5 in Italy, which will be the first qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya and Cameroon will then head to Morocco for the African Games, slated for August 23 to September 3 this year. Kenya are also the defending champions in the African Games, in which they will be chasing their fifth title, having won last in 2015 in the Republic of Congo.

TOKYO OLYMPICS

Kenya will also compete in the September 14-29 World Cup in Japan before starting preparations for the Africa 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier either in December or January.

While we commend National Oil for facilitating Malkia Strikers to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, the team will still need more funding for the Intercontinental Championship, where they will require at least Sh8 million, and the World Cup, which will cost Kenya Volleyball Federation an estimated Sh10 million.

PREPARE ADEQUATELY

Kenya has not qualified for the Summer Olympics since 2004. The team ought to prepare adequately to avoid more disappointment, having missed the past four Games despite their continental domination. They will need good facilities and allowances to bring out the best in them.

They will count on the government and the goodwill of the corporate world.