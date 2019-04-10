By EDITORIAL

More by this Author

The exit of veteran Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, forced by relentless popular protests, is a signal that time is nigh for Africa’s dictators.

This was inevitable for the North African country, which endured more than a decade of civil strife from December 26, 1991 to February 8, 2002.

However, even after the fall of Bouteflika, protests have continued — this time against Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah, Speaker of Parliament, who is seen as a Bouteflika ally.

All along, the writing was clearly on the wall that there would be no turning back in the push to force Bouteflika out.

PROTESTS

Old and weighed down by a debilitating stroke since 2013, he rarely made a public appearance or statement, leaving many wondering whether it was him or those surrounding him running Algeria.

The name of his brother Said, in particular, featured prominently as the power behind the throne and hence the unwillingness to let go.

Thousands of Algerians were unequivocal: Bouteflika had overstayed his welcome and had to leave office. Street protests continued. Even the Judiciary and the military wanted him out.

Hopefully, the Algeria case will reverberate across Africa, which is replete with leaders who reached their sell-by date a long time ago but elected to cling onto power by hook or crook.

DEMOCRACY

Presidents Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon’s Paul Biya, Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Omar al-Bashir (Sudan) and Denis Sassou-Nguesso (Republic of Congo) have been in power for more than three decades.

Children born when they ascended to the throne are old enough to take up the mantle.

The likes of Al-Bashir, who is facing the toughest popular revolt of his reign, must exit the scene and allow democracy to take root in their countries.