The exchanges between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the Ministry of Sports over the unpaid winning bonuses of Harambee Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is not conducive for the local sport.

FKF has given a lengthy explanation as to why the national team players are yet to get their money, amounting to Sh10 million, following Kenya’s 3-2 win over Tanzania in the prime continental championship.

On Saturday, the federation admitted that it had not factored the bonuses in the budget it presented to the government prior to the tournament played in Egypt.

CEO Barry Otieno said FKF sent numerous letters to Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed reminding her of the ministry’s promise to pay the players Sh10 million for every match won.

Ms Mohamed has, however, said the ministry will not settle any more bills accrued from the 2019 Afcon since a budget of Sh244 million had already been approved and the money disbursed.

Now FKF is once again in the spotlight over accountability after questions arose on how the Sh244 million was used yet the players are yet to be paid their allowances nine months after Afcon.

The bigger picture here is that it is the players who are suffering as FKF and the ministry engage in buck passing. Crucially, the 2021 Afcon qualifier is under way.

In addition, the women’s national football team, Harambee Starlets, is yet to be paid allowances amounting to over Sh4 million accrued over three years.