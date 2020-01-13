By EDITORIAL

In an apparent resurgence of attacks by Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorists, three teachers have been killed in Garissa County.

Barely a week ago, four primary school pupils were killed, bringing the death toll in the past six weeks to nearly 20.

There have been bus attacks, kidnappings and detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

It would appear that there are small cells of armed extremists, whose mission is to disable communications and attack police posts in the remote areas near the Kenya-Somalia border.

Of course, they are helped by the fact that there’s a nearly 900-kilometre largely porous border through which insurgents smuggle weapons into the country.

The northeastern region has been prone to terror attacks. Bands of armed criminals are also behind the planting of the IEDs that have blown up motor vehicles used by security personnel, claiming lives. Indeed, we have a grave threat on our hands.

LEARNING AFFECTED

Al-Shabaab is also behind attacks in towns and other regions. The terror threat hangs over the heads of Kenyans at all times like the Sword of Damocles.

We cannot go on like this forever. Security personnel deserve praise for doing their best to confront a devious enemy, but more needs to be done.

Attacks on teachers two years ago, in which two were killed, led to a mass exodus of teachers from the region.

This does not augur well for the education system, and could in the end badly disadvantage youth from the region in accessing opportunities.

Local leaders have denounced the attacks and urged the government to intensify security operations.

They claim there was intelligence before the attacks, but it was not acted upon. Wajir, Garissa, Mandera and Lamu counties are the most affected.