The emerging trends about the spread of the coronavirus are worrying.

New and increased infections are being recorded in counties. For weeks, it was domiciled in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale. Which is why the lockdown was restricted to just those regions. That is no longer the case.

A total of 21 counties have recorded infections as the toll hit 225. Among these are far-flung counties such as Mandera, where six cases were reported.

Mandera and other northern counties have unique challenges, ranging from infrastructure to insecurity, and when confronted with the epidemic, things can only get worse.

Broadly, what is of concern is that counties are not prepared to handle the pandemic. They do not have the infrastructure and human resources to deal with the crisis.

Matters are made worse by the obtaining social, economic and cultural order where enforcing some of the containment measures are not workable.

BOOST CAPACITY

For records, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has categorically stated that counties do not have the required resources and capabilities to handle the contagion.

Yet handling the epidemic, right from testing, isolation and case management, requires enhanced capacity. Doctors and nurses need specialised training to handle the disease.

Hospitals ought to have dedicated wards and facilities, including full-fledged ICU units. Additionally, medical personnel require protective kits such as face masks, gloves and hazmat suits. These are sorely lacking in counties.

In this mix is financing. Counties have consistently complained about poor funding. Annual allocations by the National Treasury to the regions have steadily declined and worse, the cash is never disbursed on time.

At this point, when the crisis is biting, counties do not have the cash to procure resources and provisions to deal with increasing cases.

PRUDENCE

Some emergency funds have been sent to counties but they are inadequate. On their own, counties must strictly exercise prudence in financial management.

So far, the Health ministry has announced it will supply resources to counties such as testing kits and protective equipment. This should be expedited.

Given the circumstances, the government should redirect its energies and work with county administrations to focus on strategies to deal with the virus out there.