The president must thus heal the wounds inflicted and extend an embracing hand to the losing side.

As is often the case almost everywhere in Africa, Nigeria’s presidential election was hotly contested, highly divisive and results disputed.

By EDITORIAL

Nigerians have spoken. It is Muhammadu Buhari to lead them for another five years. Results of the poll announced this week showed the 76-year-old former military ruler decisively defeated his main rival, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, by garnering 15.2 million votes against the latter’s 11.3 million. The other 71-odd candidates merely added the numbers to what was essentially a two-horse race.

As President Buhari aptly put it in his acceptance speech; the hard work to build a better Nigeria continues. The tasks ahead remain broadly the same ones he faced when he was first elected in 2015 – the insecurity occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency, the deadly clashes between herders and farmers in the Middle Belt and the instability in the Niger Delta. The mass unemployment, thanks to a virtually comatose economy, the humongous wealth gap and the ignominy of being ranked among the most corrupt nations globally annually, should not be the characteristics that define Africa’s most populous state and the continent’s largest economy.

President Buhari’s 2015 victory was largely due to a promise to defeat the Boko Haram and, to his credit, immediately made significant gains against the Islamist militants. By the end of his first term, however, the wave had turned against him. The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more than 27,000 people and left 1.8 million homeless in northeast Nigeria since it began in 2009, creating a humanitarian crisis.

President Buhari must also wean Nigeria off overdependence on oil. The only way out for an economy with more than 140 million people is diversification. President Buhari must ruthlessly deal with the corruption dragon.