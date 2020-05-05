By EDITORIAL

The latest figures of new coronavirus infections should jolt all of us into action. Statistics during the past few days are alarming. The numbers are rising fast and we have not seen the worst yet. Just within a few days, we have recorded 100 new cases with yesterday’s (45) being the highest.

Part of the explanation is that the government has intensified testing thereby giving rise to higher figures. But that is to live in denial. The plain truth is that infections are spiralling and, unless checked, we are headed towards crisis.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe was emphatic that the rising numbers are a consequence of indiscipline among the population. So, although government has spelt out containment measures, many people violate them at will.

RESTRICTIONS

Yet if the infections continue unabated, the government may institute far-worse restrictions such as enforcing a complete lockdown, which would be drastic and counterintuitive. All along, the government has avoided that route because it is dogged with perils. It would lead to total economic breakdown. Kenya is a struggling economy and the partial lockdown in the past six weeks has wrought unprecedented pain and anguish.

All sectors of the economy are deeply affected. Hospitality, aviation and long-distance transport are grounded. Retrenchments and pay cuts are the new reality. The informal sector is crushed. Many people are starving. We cannot afford deepening of the restrictions.

But to avoid that route, it is incumbent on the public to change behaviour and obey government directives and regulations. Coronavirus is prevented through proper hygiene, including constantly washing of hands and sanitising as well as adorning face masks. Unfortunately, many do not care and go to public places without personal protective gears, exposing themselves and others to infections.

PARTIES

Cases abound of individuals organising parties or drinking behind closed bars despite the directives against such gatherings.

Kenya, like the rest of the continent, has a wobbly health system. It cannot withstand mass infections; that would shatter health infrastructure. Experiences from China, Europe and America that have been ravaged by the virus are scary. Despite modern and extensive health infrastructure and top-notch medics, the countries have been overwhelmed. We do not want to go there. It would be catastrophic.