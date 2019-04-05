By EDITORIAL

Basketball is one of the most vibrant sports in the country today, and commands a huge following. However, the game has been affected by poor management in recent years, leading to confusion in local leagues and competitions.

The Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) has no fixed calendar of matches for its leagues. Again, scheduled fixtures have been postponed at the last minute, while others have been scheduled at the last minute.

It is worrying that a national federation mandated with running basketball in Kenya has failed to undertake the simplest of tasks — providing a reliable schedule of matches in its leagues.

FIXTURES

One would expect KBF to release fixtures covering the whole season to enable teams to plan for travelling, training, signing up players, and sourcing for funding in good time. However, KBF leagues will enter the fourth week today without a schedule of matches.

KBF’s leadership should take its responsibility seriously if Kenyan teams are to achieve success in international competitions.

The good run by Equity Bank women’s team in 2018 FIBA Zone Five basketball championships is encouraging.

CHAMPIONS

Equity overcame compatriots Kenya Ports Authority in the final to emerge champions, and both teams qualified to play in Africa Club Championships.

Equity Bank went on to reach the final of Africa Club Championships. This is evidence that with good management, Kenyan teams have the potential to do well.