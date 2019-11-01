By EDITORIAL

The goings-on at the Ministry of Sports are not conducive for game development. The incessant fight between for Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, linked to funding of sports, is undermining games.

That the ministry is also tussling with the sports federations is a veritable cause for failure — more so when the various teams are preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

While Ms Mohamed can be excused because she has been in office for only eight months, Kaberia should provide counsel, having served at the ministry for long. But that is not forthcoming.

DEMONSTRATIONS

Three weeks ago several sports federations threatened to hold demonstrations if the government failed to release finances to their teams. Officials of various federations had made attempts to have their issues addressed but without success.

Harambee Starlets, for example, required cash for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. On Thursday, auctioneers raided KRU offices and carted away properties worth millions.

SH94 MILLION

It compelled the National Olympic Committee to step in to provide for Kenya Lionesses and now Kenya Sevens to enable them to participate at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. Yet, the National Sports Fund had cleared Sh94 million for disbursement to the teams.