Local sports federations need to find amicable solutions to the fallout arising from the suspension of leagues and competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like the rest of the world, sport events in Kenya have been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Locally, leagues and competitions run by Athletics Kenya, Kenya Volleyball Federation, Kenyan Premier League, Kenya Hockey Union, Kenya Rugby Union and Kenya Handball Federation, among others, have either been cancelled or postponed as Kenya fights to contain the spread of the disease.

Uncertainty surrounds the resumption of the suspended leagues and competitions.

The cancellation of the rugby season has caused an uproar from clubs, which have accused the national federation of high-handedness and lack of consultation in running rugby affairs.

Federations must not make arbitrary decisions that will lead to chaos and panic among teams, sponsors and other stakeholders as has happened in rugby.

Instead of resorting to unpopular boardroom decisions, local federations should learn from international sporting bodies on how to handle such situations.

The International Olympic Committee consulted widely with the government of Japan before the two sides jointly announced the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

So did World Athletics with the postponement of the 2021 World Championships and Uefa with the 2020 European Championships.