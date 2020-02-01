By EDITORIAL

The latest bandit attack in which a policeman and two other people died is a grim reminder of the perennial inter-ethnic conflict in the north-western region. The raids and counter attacks between the Pokot and Turkana communities have in the past been trivialised as the so-called traditional pastime of cattle rustling. However, nothing could be further from the truth. This is a heinous crime by heavily armed gangs that is fuelled by greed.

As has been established, there is a market beyond this region that encourages livestock theft. It is no longer the traditional raids by the young men to get animals to pay bride price. This is an illicit industry that thrives on insecurity fuelled by financiers who enable the gangs to buy sophisticated automatic rifles used by bandits.

A lull for nearly a year may have given administrators and locals a false sense of peace along the Baringo-Turkana border. However, the bandits’ latest attack confirms their contempt for authority that is largely to blame for the rampant lawlessness in the region. The lawlessness then breeds stagnation and underdevelopment. The authorities must move quickly to avert a repeat of the endemic blood-letting. In 2014, for example, 22 police officers were slaughtered in a single attack,

In the recent fatal attack in Kapedo, Turkana Country, 14 people were also injured. As police pursue the attackers, it is important that leaders from both communities get fully involved in the search for a lasting solution.

This is important because some politicians are suspected of planning these attacks. These crooks should be exposed and punished for their role in the criminal enterprise. One of the key solutions is to mop up the illegal firearms that fuel the insecurity. The local leaders must also encourage their people to provide information to enable police arrest criminals only.

The blame game between the leaders of the rival communities should also stop. They should cooperate to solve the problem. But the long-term answer is to promote development that will create jobs for the many idle young people in areas affected by the raids.