With the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games beckoning, Kenya has always depended on athletics for medals, with boxing being the only other contributor.

The interest created by the Mount Kenya Mountain Running 12km Championships is a clear indication of why we need to diversify to other sports.

Some 2,000 participants are expected for the inaugural Mount Kenya Mountain Running 12km Championships this morning in Meru County. Kenya has in the past hosted major sporting events, but the excitement this unique race has attracted speaks volumes about new adventures.

The local athletics scene has always been synonymous with cross country, track and field, and road running events but not mountain running. In fact, few people know that Kenya has produced a world champion in mountain running – Lucy Murigi, who won the women’s races in 2017 and 2018 in Italy and Andorra respectively. The interest created by the Mount Kenya Mountain Running 12km Championships is a clear indication of why we need to diversify to other sports.

