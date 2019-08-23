But the correct picture about the needs of urban and rural areas cannot be attained if individuals shift to be counted where they do not live.

The national census is finally with us. Starting today and through to tomorrow, the government will conduct the national count to establish the exact number of citizens and, through that, generate data for planning that is vital for national development. Census is an important activity in the life of a country, hence it must be conducted professionally to generate accurate data.

Past experience has shown the perils inherent in the exercise. Results of the last census conducted in 2009 were bitterly contested, as figures from some communities, especially from northern Kenya, were rejected because they appeared inflated and unrealistic, leading to a standoff that ended up in court.

That created a crisis of confidence in the exercise, a development that must be avoided this time round.

Thus far, the government has declared it is all systems to go. It has deployed appropriate resources and personnel, including security agencies, to execute the exercise. Notwithstanding the assurance from the government, it must be recognised that there have been multiple complaints about the preparations for the census. In several parts of the country, residents protested the process of recruitment of the counting clerks and provision of resources for the activity. Until a few weeks ago, the government was economical with information about the exercise. Even when it started communicating, messaging was problematic, giving room for rumours and distortions. Questions about security, among others, have not been adequately addressed.

Census is a political subject, inasmuch as it is economic. Population determines physical demarcation of constituency and ward boundaries. It provides the basis for resource allocation and deployment. More pointedly, population defines elections as numbers matter. This is the reason it has generated so much heat among the political elite, with many exhorting city residents to relocate to their rural areas just to be counted. There are reports that some politicians have organised to transport their kindred to the villages to be counted there. Such manipulative activities must be resisted.

There is absolutely no logic in relocating to be counted in the countryside. It does not help in any way. On the contrary, it is counterproductive in the sense that it falsifies records upon which resources and services ought to be planned. Those living in urban areas deserve resources and services just like those in the villages. But the correct picture about the needs of urban and rural areas cannot be attained if individuals shift to be counted where they do not live.